Madhumati: A classic revisited

Film historian Dhruv Somani flashbacks to Bimal Roy’s classic ghost story, which continues to be mint-fresh today.

Bimal Roy’s Madhumati (1958), is an enduring classic. An agonizing saga of love, sacrifice, deceit and suspense continues to inspire filmmakers even today. At times, Madhumati did give you the similar vibe of Kamal Amrohi’s Mahal (1949) because of its eerie ambience. Still, in its own way it was unique and trendsetting.

Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala, the stars of the auteur director’s widely-lauded Devdas (1955) were paired again supported by Pran, Johnny Walker, Jayant, Tiwari, Jagdish Raj, Sheojibhai and Tarun Bose. Made by Bimal Roy Productions, the story of Madhumati was written by Bengal’s eminent director Ritwik Ghatak with the dialogues by Rajinder Singh Bedi. The music, which played a major role in its success, was by Salil Chowdhury, but unbeknownst to many, Dilip Kumar had wanted his favorite Naushad as music composer and Shakeel Badayuni as lyricist. However, Bimal Roy had stuck to his choice of Salil Chowdhury and Shailendra.

A ghost story was in sharp contrast to the style of Bimal Roy’s trademark social realism. Indeed, Madhumati continues to raise questions and speculations about its origin even after 63 years of its release.

I was fortunate to come across a vintage interview of cinematographer Dilip Gupta during the research work for my four-volume anthology on Suspense, Thriller and Horror cinema – A Touch of Evil - released in 2018, which had discussed the story and the unforgettable opening scene of Madhumati. The scene was shot at night, a few kilometers from the Khapoli exit on the Western Express Highway. The shooting was done just a little before night, showing Dilip Kumar’s car coming through the Ghats. Certain parts of the Ghats were seen through the headlights of the vehicle. The roads had to be depicted as wet because of torrential rainfall with thunder and lightning as the camera moved its focus to a desolated mansion, reviving the memories of Mahal.