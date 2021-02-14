Literature: Journey of a Passionate Tale-Spinner

Her stories turn our human-centered logic on its head by bringing in an interplay between humans and animals, in the age-old rhythm of cohabitation, which we lost somewhere along the way much to our own peril. Delightfully humorous, witty and naughty, the telling is richly lit up with the colorfully magical illustrations, which have always been the soul of children’s books. Those lush pictures will take you back to the visuals you still cherish from the tiny books you curled up with in those early days of reading. In her hands even grammar can become pure fun as in the story ‘The Neglected Semi-colon’ where the identity crisis of a sad semicolon is told so imaginatively.

Of late this writer has moved from writing for the young to penning fiction for teenagers, which has proved to be quite demanding. “I literally had to get into their skins, read the books they are reading, listen to conversations they are having, diplomatically ask them to fill up questionnaires in class to gauge their comprehension, reading levels and interests.” That might not be too hard for Nabnita, herself being educated in Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education and trained early on in life “to think out of the box and create original work.”

What sets her apart is that she is a writer always on the move. She gathers tales through her sojourns and work among the tribal children in the North eastern parts of India, especially in Arunachal Pradesh; in schools like Intaya Public School, Roing, Arunachal Shiksha Balley School Dibrugarh Assam and Shilsha Seva Trust School Wakro, Arunachal. This experience has broadened the terrain of her stories from urban and rural to the forest regions of India. It has also alerted her to the dangers of story erosion among the tribal communities, which is a grievous cultural amnesia. It has been her mission to retell their stories in English, give them back to the tribal students and make them feel proud of the precious legacy they have inherited. “My idea is to put myself in the background and make the story important so that it pulls kids and readers back to their own heritage.”