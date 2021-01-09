Let’s travel back in time to chronicle 10 B-town films on the classic vanishing trick

This little-known film produced by Manmohan Sabir and directed by the revered writer Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, featured Amol Palekar, Shabana Azmi, Parikshit Sahni, Imtiaz Khan, Jairaj, Chandrashekhar, Harjeet, Komila Wirk, Agha, Jankidas, Tun Tun and Asit Sen. Yogeeta Bali was there in a special appearance.

The narrative begins with a voice-over on the evolution of mankind in the voice of Amjad Khan and moves on to a professor who has cracked the formula of becoming invisible. But Ramesh, one of his former students, drinks the magic potion. Invisible now, he wreaks havoc in the city, the crime rate spiraling beyond control.

The professor and his daughter ask another former student - who has become a much-respected scientist in the U.S. - for help. And so you can guess that all ends well.

Ravindra Jain composed the music. Perhaps for a lack of funds, the background music was taken from the Amitabh Bachchan hit Don. You get the impression that the film was long-delayed and was somehow finally cobbled together. Even Amol Palekar’s voice seems to be dubbed in some scenes. As a filmmaker, his socially concerned films such as Saat Hindustani and Shaher aur Sapna best serve K.A. Abbas’ memory.

Mr. India (1987)