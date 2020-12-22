Khalid Mohamed strives to sit patiently through the season’s supposed scarefest, Durgamati

This is an ode to miscellaneous discords, all resulting in the deafening tooting of vocal chords. How much everyone but everyone screams their lungs out in this supposed story of a ghost (make that a bungalow ki bhootni) that it seems to be an unwelcome invitation to an ear-roast. Do keep cotton balls handy, please, to muffle the faux para-normal truffle. Truly, there’s far too much of high-decibel ruffle-‘n’-kerfuffle.

Or keep the remote control close, very close, to pump down the manic sound pound. Zounds, director G. Ashok’s Durgamati: The Myth (since the earlier title DurgaVati, may have rung a bell or two of Bhansali saab’s PadmaaVati), is a potpourri of the same helmer’s Tamil-Telugu hit Bhaagamathie (2018) - or almost a xeroxed copy, I can announce, since I had the misfortune of wading into the original. Alack and alas, those are the things I do to add some zing to my arid life. Gripe.

Never you mind though. Emboldened by the trade buzz that this one could be as delicious a ras malaiya as the Akshay Kumar glowcase Bhool Bhulaiyaa of yore (2007), chances were that Lady Durgamati wouldn’t be a crashing bore. Sorry, no such luck in this tuck-shop overpopulated essentially with plenty of thieves and cops spinning away like tops. Needless to be-bop, at the length of 155 minutes, it could have surely been done with a major trim-`n’-crop.

Yawnyway, over to IAS officer Chanchal Chauhan (Bhumi Pednekar), who, true to her name, is quite a Chanchali Manchali. Garbed in the crispiest of handloom saris, she strides down steep staircases as if she was trained in a hup-two-three P.T. march. That’s until she’s accused, wrongfully or rightly, of murdering her boyfriend, a Stanford University-returned Stubble (Karan Kapadia - awkwardly overwrought) who… (pause) crusades for the cause of the underprivileged in the rural belt. Shocking! What could the Stubble have done to deserve such a quick exit in cold blood from the script? Don’t even ask.

Next, swirling in the deep waters of the screenplay, you’re told that an incalculable number of priceless antique temple idols are being stolen by a serial mastermind, not that the Stubble resembled one from any angle. Clearly, the plot’s in one wrangle of a tangle. Cut back to Chanchal ma’am who’s now being interrogated by a CBI officer Ms Ganguly (Mahie Gill, stiff as starch) who mixes up the streelings and pullings in her dialogue, besides converting an ‘a’ into an ‘o’, presumably because she’s meant to be from Bengal. Tsk.