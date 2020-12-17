Jyoti Kapoor opens up about her journey from FTII to writing hit films like 'Badhai Ho' and 'Good Newwz'

You have been a journalist? Where and at what stage?

I started out as a news reporter with The Indian Express, Chandigarh in the year 2000, and eventually joined Mid-Day, Mumbai, in 2004. After a brief stint in Mid-Day, I went to the FTII to study screenwriting. I was a journalist just for a few years, but it will always be my first love.

At the FTII Pune you specialized in screenwriting. Do summarize what you best learnt and unlearnt there? Was your exposure to world cinema, the film archives a revelation?

The best takeaway from my screenwriting course in FTII was that there’s no substitute for discipline. We came out equipped with one bound script, two story treatments and five pitches, all in a year’s time and that was our real wealth and calling card in the industry.

We had a one-year screenwriting course at that time so we did not get a chance to watch as many films as the other specializations perhaps, but whatever we were exposed to, opened up a world of possibilities for us. World cinema liberates you. You realize that there can be so many alternate realities that need not be same as yours but are equally relevant.

I graduated in 2006 and all my batch mates are my colleagues now. Most of them are working in the industry and are my big extended family.

Did you start off as a writer in Mumbai with television or films?

I started out with films, but there was a phase when I was working on both films and TV simultaneously. The money I earned from TV in particular gave me freedom to choose projects for the next couple of years and to work on my spec scripts. So, I will always have special respect for TV. It empowers writers. I did the dialogues for Left Right Left (TV series, 2006). It was an opportunity that landed in my lap when I happened to be in Mumbai around Diwali one year, with enough time and hunger on my hands. That’s the time senior writers (like most people in the industry) take a break and travel to their hometowns. I think I cancelled my trip home because I was getting this opportunity and it did pay off eventually. Sometimes, you just have to be at the right place at the right time.

For film Kaccha Limboo (2011) directed by Sagar Ballary, you were the dialogue writer. How was the experience of working on the subject? It was about the adolescence of a 13 year old boy and its pressures and adjustments.

It was one of the most profound experiences I got a chance to have, very early on in my career. To be on a film set is magical. I also got a chance to work with some legendary actors like Atul Kulkarni (who is also a very fine human being), Sarika and the adorable Taheer Sutarwala, who played the protagonist. It also featured singer Armaan Malik, still a teenager back then, who belted out some soulful melodies for the film.

In Daawat-E-Ishq (2014) you are credited as writer along with director Habib Faisal - the film stars Parineeti Chopra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anupam Kher. It is branded as a romantic comedy. Tell us about the experience with the film?

I was the co-story writer for Daawat-E-Ishq. Habib (who himself is an accomplished writer) had shared a clipping (news) with me. It was a story about a 26-year-old woman, who married ten men over a decade only to leave them after decamping with their cash and valuables, before she landed in the police net. That was just the germ though, where we took off from. Eventually the story, which was initially called Jalebi, began to get a life of its own.