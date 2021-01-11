Jérôme Marrel, partner of fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, to continue his legacy

The 12th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, South Asia's biggest LGBTQIA+ film festival, will be celebrated from May 20 – 30, 2021 as an online festival. The theme for this edition is ‘Unlock With Pride’, representing the festival's mission to unlock geographical & racial barriers, and encourage love & acceptance of LGBTQIA+ individuals, and thereby unlock a new normal of hope for everyone. The festival is inviting artists and graphic designers across the world to participate in the KASHISH 2021 Wendell Rodricks Poster Design Contest to design the official festival poster and overall look for the festival’s upcoming edition.

Started by the late couture designer Wendell Rodricks in 2012, and continued in his memory by his partner Jérôme Marrel, the poster design contest offers a cash award of Rs.25,000 (approx. US$340) and a KASHISH Butterfly trophy. The winning design will be used on all the KASHISH 2021 collaterals. The submission form: https://tinyurl.com/K21PosterContest1