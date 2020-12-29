It’s ‘Appy New Year and a bouquet of talks

He’s the film producer who founded Adlabs Films Ltd, a film pioneer and initiator/entrepreneur of Adlabs Imagica, entertainment theme park. In a talk with me on the 12th of May 2008.

Your produced films of the 1980s gave a momentum to a movement of Indian cinema.

That’s right. By then there was a distinctive difference between the mainstream and parallel cinema. I didn’t go to the sets of Aakrosh or anything. I saw the film (directly). Because I was on my own trip at that time to introduce the Blow-Up facilities and all. Aakrosh was the first film (blown up). Aakrosh was not my film. It is Devi Dutt’s film. It got the first film loan sanctioned by the NFDC to do a 16mm film.

You were not associated with Aakrosh?

Except the lab. In the process of that I became closer to Govind Nihalani and we said let’s make a film. And he proposed Ardh Satya. After Aakrosh was ready. Casting was done by Govind.

Zanjeer and Ardh Satya are two different kinds of cinema but they emerge out of a common brief.

Correct. Amitabh Bachchan in Zanjeer performed very well. Zanjeer becomes a hit film hence he becomes a hit actor. He has performed probably of the same calibre in his previous films too, which did not work. So it is a combination of a successful film and a good performance has to happen for the success of an actor.

To back a Zanjeer would have been easier for a producer at that time than to back Ardh Satya.

I don’t know. Would depend if the proposal of Zanjeer came to me or not at that time. This (Ardh Satya) came. There is always a commercial constraint on various things. Matlab I am not doing good cinema anymore.

What were your beginnings? You did not inherit films.

Ya.

So what fascinated you?

That will be a different book. When you will write a book on me. I was at the right place at the right time.

You made sure you were at the right place.

No. I got opportunities to come up in a certain kind of industry, which had scalable possibilities. If you look in the cities, stories like mine will be there in a lot of people. People with no money in their pocket came to the city (Bombay/Mumbai) and became very successful. There are plenty. Ye shehar hi aisa hai.

You also came with nothing?

Nothing. I also learnt English language. I had studied in Kannada medium. So a long story.

