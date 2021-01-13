India's Enid Blyton: Monarose Sheila Pereira

'The Portrayal of children in the media' a talk by children's author Monarose Sheila Pereira, was presented on 'Meet the Media Veterans' talk series for the Instructional Media Centre, at Maulana Azad National Urdu University.
Author Monarose Sheila Pereira has published several books for children and two textbooks for media students. She has worked in various aspects of the media like print, radio and television. She is also a media professor in various reputed graduate and postgraduate institutes. Her talk imbibed her vast media experience and knowledge. Many senior professionals, who found it very educative and informative, appreciated it.
"Children are our future," emphasized Monarose in the talk.
Rizwan Ahmad, Director, Instructional Media Centre at MANUU (A Central University) said that the noted author Monarose Sheila Pereira's talk was very enriching and thought provoking. She rightly pointed out the stereotypical images of children in print and electronic media.
Children's images in the media are not realistic and stereotypes have been created around children, which are not good for any developing society. Media has a huge impact on the lives of people therefore realistic narratives should be created around children.
As children are the future of any society, this becomes yet more important to portray children in a realistic manner. Monarose, very rightly analyzed the portrayal of children in the media during her extremely structured academic talk. She has truly enriched the audience on this important aspect.
Psychiatrist Dr. Nirmala Rao, Aavishkar, Centre of Self Enrichment, notes that, Author Monarose has presented the subject well with examples of how the media influences the minds of children and the various nuances of the media on children; which is very much needed to make people more aware.
Ramesh Tekwani, Filmmaker, trainer in ethics and personal competence and skill enhancing says, "I am proud of Author Monarose Sheila Pereira, who was my Media student, at The Xavier Institute of Communications, some years ago and who is now known as India's Enid Blyton.
Her talk was an amazing session. So enlightening, so comprehensive, so thorough and spanning history, media and mindsets – it is a treatise unto itself. Monarose has gone beyond 'portrayal' of children in the media. She has presented, layer by layer, the use or rather, misuse by the media, to manipulate the masses. OMG. From a gentle student to an unassuming author of adorable tales for children, this talk for vocal revelation and advocacy was simply marvelous. Thank you for an enriching and educative session; I dare say, a wake up call."
This article has been written by Monarose Sheila Pereira
Monarose Sheila Pereira is an author, journalist, and media professor. She has published several books including two text books for the BMM course. She has written for all the major newspapers and magazines and some of her works have been translated into foreign languages. She has worked for All India Radio and Doordarshan. She also conducts self improvement and media workshops.
