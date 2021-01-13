India's Enid Blyton: Monarose Sheila Pereira

Author Monarose Sheila Pereira has published several books for children and two textbooks for media students. She has worked in various aspects of the media like print, radio and television. She is also a media professor in various reputed graduate and postgraduate institutes. Her talk imbibed her vast media experience and knowledge. Many senior professionals, who found it very educative and informative, appreciated it.

"Children are our future," emphasized Monarose in the talk.