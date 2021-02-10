India flattens curve, but precautions are a must

of the SOPs.

Municipal authorities in plainclothes also visit the cinema halls to ensure sanitisation of the premises with disinfectants (in empty halls), staggered entry-exit of viewers, social distance maintenance during intermissions and a prolonged interval time - as no eatables are permitted inside auditorium, a temperature maintenance of 24-30 degrees ensuring 70 per cent relative humidity and outside air exchanges (with internal exhaust ventilation) approximately every 30 minutes are complied with in major multiplex chains like the PVR cinemas. This may instill confidence in resuming filmgoing as even ticketing and snack purchases have no-touch digital payment facility.

To arrest the spread of the mutant virus strains at international airports in Maharashtra, passengers arriving from Denmark, U.K., UAE, Brazil, South Africa and a few European cities are compulsorily quarantined at their own expense in hotels for seven days, during which they are tested by RTPCR for COVID-19 on Day 5 . If negative; they are then sent home on Day 7 and are advised to remain in home quarantine for another 7 days.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has stated that 165 cases of a new UK variant of the virus have so far been reported in the country. The patients are being kept under supervised quarantine and surveillance. If any foreign national tests positive for COVID 19, they are transferred to COVID-19 designated hospitals; until they turn negative, a necessary procedure.

Mumbaikars can travel by local train (Western Railway) early mornings from 4.15 a.m. up to 7 a.m., then 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and after 9 p.m. until the last train at 12.50 a.m. (up to Virar). The essential service staff can utilise trains from 7 a.m. to 12 noon and from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. Shops are open until 11p.m. and restaurants until 1 a.m.

Severe precautions are being taken to halt the transmission of the mutant virus strain. Because, if we let our guard down now, when the cases are gradually receding, and if the mutant virus strains spread in India, we will be in the same state of emergency as the above-mentioned countries where health authorities are overwhelmed with numbers of hospital admissions, ICU beds, shortages in the supply of PPEs for healthcare workers and medication.