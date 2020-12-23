In a career that spanned over five decades, Claude Chabrol was one of the most prolific of French filmmakers

At the age of eighteen, Violette Noziere was put on trial for the murder of her father and the attempted murder of her mother. She was found guilty, and sentenced to death. (Later the sentence was changed to life imprisonment). It is a riveting two-hour tale of the double life led by a schoolgirl. Considered a paragon of virtue by her parents and a demure virginal schoolgirl - they know nothing about her secret escapades and desire to break loose from her middle class moorings and how she as a ‘solicitor of sex’ prowls at night for desolate men in the Latin Quarters of Paris. In one such encounter she acquires a lover for whom she started first to steal from her parents. Eventually she plots their murder in the hope of satisfying her lover's demands.

Chabrol creates such a compelling character in Violette (Isabelle Huppert) that you are drawn in very deeply from the moment you first see her on screen. Her writing erotic letters to herself and even the scenes where she hears her parents make love and how she has rehearsed what they say every time between the sheets (indicative of a monotony that sets into love-making patterns in marriages).

Considered the outlier of the ‘New Wave’, he devoted his lifetime to over 50 feature length films dealing largely with infidelity in bourgeois households and unhinged characters. There was as much murder as there was black humor in his films. In La Femme Infidèle (The Unfaithful Wife, 1968) the long lonely dining table with spouses at two ends of the table with little room for more than stilted conversation makes as much a statement as does the murder. In fact with the mood he created, murder was the least of the statements. It was just a device to bring out the rot prevalent all around.