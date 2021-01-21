How do I start writing about a man’s love affair with Hollywood and the movies?

When my friends would be busy cramming for exams, my father would knock at my door and on discovering I was studying for my English paper, he would say, and I quote him exactly: “Silly girl, don’t you know the best way to study for an exam, is to watch a film?” While my friends envied this and groaned about parental pressure (which was hardly any pressure as it turns out by today’s standards), I on the other hand cribbed that my father was least bothered about my learning things in school or my education and grades.

Musicals and Westerns were special favorites and shelves exclusively dedicated to these are such a treat to revisit. As far as musicals were concerned, we saw the usual films - My fair Lady and the Sound of Music, on the mandatory school outings. My viewing of major movies of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II was taken care of by my father – Oklahoma! Carousel, South Pacific and The King and I were some of them. He had the most fascinating books that talked about how, from the 1930s to the early 1950s, musicals dominated the big screen. The genre emerged along with the invention of sound in the late 1920s, thanks to the first full-length - and controversial - sound picture, The Jazz Singer (1927).

In no time at all the sounds of singers and tap shoes were highlighting the new audio technology in ways that dramatic pictures couldn’t.