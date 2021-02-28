HOLLYWOOD: Goodfellas and the patriarchal architecture of the mafia world

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster", says Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), referring to his idolization of gangsters in Brooklyn. Wanting to be part of something significant, Henry quits school and goes to work for them. Henry is taken under the wing of local mob leader Paul Cicero (Paul Sorvino), and his associates: Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro), and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci) - an aggressive armed robber with a temper.

Henry meets and later marries Karen (Lorraine Bracco), a Jewish woman. Karen is initially troubled by Henry's criminal activities but is soon seduced by his glamorous lifestyle. Several years and murders later, Henry and Jimmy are arrested and receive ten-year prison sentences.

In prison, Henry sells drugs to support his family outside. After his early release, Henry further establishes himself in the drug trade, ignoring Paul’s warnings, and convincing Tommy and Jimmy to join him. The crew commits a heist at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, stealing $6 million. However, after many of the participants ignore Jimmy's command not to buy expensive luxuries with their share for fear of attracting police attention, he has them killed.