HOLLYWOOD: A Manhattan state of mind

He treats her as a young girl, one who he can have sex with but one who must expand her wings and fly away. She must take this as a beautiful life experience and benefit from it as she moves on in life to other relationships. She on the other hand is not convinced and insists that there can be no one else. Throughout the whole movie, Isaac treats Tracy like a child and is patronizing her a little in an attempt to undermine their mutual feelings - Isaac says she has "a voice like the mouse in Tom and Jerry" and at another time he says, “I'm dating a girl who does homework".

When the realization that he loves her hits him, she is getting ready to leave for London on a scholarship, and he runs across the length and breadth of half the city to reach her apartment when she is leaving for the airport. Tracy comforts him by saying that when she comes back in six months, she would still love him. Isaac is not so sure about that, but is convinced when Tracy says one of the most famous lines: “You have to have a little faith in people.”

Diane Keaton as Mary, the sardonic journalist in Manhattan has traces of the singer in Annie Hall. Isaac meets Mary as his married best friend’s affair. Their conversations flow and the best dialogues of the movie belong here. Mary’s views contradict most of his to give a definite sexual tension and chemistry to their space. He takes pot shots at intellectuals whenever he gets an opportunity. Mary, while talking of her ex-husband, goes, “I was tired of submerging my identity to a very brilliant, dominating man. He's a genius.” Isaac retorts, “Oh really, he was a genius, Helen's a genius and Dennis is a genius. You know a lot of geniuses, y'know. You should meet some stupid people once in a while, y'know, you could learn something.” Then while talking of an interesting group of people she knows, he does not fail to mention, “Like the cast of a Fellini movie”