Hindustan Unilever: Once trounced, twice humbled

When Justice BP Colabawalla of the Bombay High Court delivered a judgment in the HUL vs USV case involving the pH comparisons ten days ago, and decreed largely in favor of Sebamed, I had clearly predicted that the Court battle is in no way over - [Sebamed Gets The Better Of Levers In Court; Score 1-0].

Perhaps just to prove me right, HUL approached the Division Bench of the Bombay High Court. The Bench presided over by Justices S.C. Gupte and Surendra P. Tavade nevertheless disappointed HUL by handing them another judgment that basically said they had no cause to be aggrieved, and needed to be given no relief.

The once trounced HUL, was humbled a second time over in the courts. Companies normally play for win-win; HUL it seems is playing for lose-lose! Every defeat, be it the surprise campaign launched by Sebamed one winter weekend, which caught HUL flat-footed, or repeated rejections by the Courts of HUL’s legal maneuvers reflects badly on the reputation of invincibility that the Anglo-Dutch giant has built in the Indian marketplace over the years.

What was the HUL plaint?

The Appellants (HUL) were still aggrieved after the Single Bench verdict. It was their case that while preventing the Respondent (USV/Sebamed) from using terms ‘safe’ or ‘not safe’, while comparing the two products, the learned Single Judge had allowed the Respondent to use the terms ‘ideal’ and ‘not ideal’ in place of the original terms ‘safe’ and ‘unsafe’. HUL submitted that to the extent that the Respondent was permitted to use the terms ‘ideal’ or ‘not ideal’ while comparing its product with the appellants’ products, there was nevertheless a case of denigration of the latter’s products. HUL submitted that whilst it may be permissible for the Respondent (USV/Sebamed) to describe its own product as ‘ideal’, it should not be permitted to describe the appellants’ products as ‘not ideal’. Referring to “DOVE” as “not perfect for sensitive skin” amounted to a clear instance of disparagement.

Lawyers for Sebamed, however, submitted that the sentence “It’s not perfect for sensitive skin”, appearing in the advertisements of their client’s product SEBAMED, while comparing it to the appellants’ product, shall be deleted from all future advertisements. This ad-interim statement, pending the hearing and final disposal of the matter, was accepted by the Court.

So, now what was the issue?

There was still unresolved controversy as to the use of the words ‘ideal’ and ‘not ideal’ by the Respondent in their impugned advertisements, as per HUL.