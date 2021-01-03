Here’s beginning the year with positivity and a blast from the past

However this turned out to be a Catch-22 situation. Since she avoided offers presenting her in glamorous parts, she incurred the wrath of several producers and directors. All wasn’t lost though. In the surprise hit Agent Vinod produced by the Rajshree Banner and directed by Deepak Bahry, she matched skills with her FTII batch mate Mahendra Sandhu who played the title role. The shooting lasted for as many as 80 days - they could have made a rocking star pair but because of a misunderstanding created by a third party, ego hassles ensued. This phase she regrets and admits that perhaps it was because of immaturity on both their parts.

The year 1977 yielded a hit with Jeetendra - Ek Hi Raasta directed by Mohan Sehgal (with whom she had earlier done Woh Main Nahin) and in which Asha was the main lead while Shabana Azmi made a brief appearance.

Cut to the multi-starrer The Burning Train (1980) in which she enacted the boisterous, paan-chewing Ramkali. She fondly remembers Ravi Chopra whom they had nicknamed Cookie. He had insisted on casting her for the role specially conceived for her. The legendary Bhanu Athaiya designed her look. Asha is remembered for the qawwali number in the train Pal Do Pal Ka Saath Hamara but unbeknownst to most, she had shot for 22 hours for another song with Dharmendra and Hema Malini in the train - the theme being Dharmendra imagining Hema with Asha singing the beautiful song. The song Kisi Ke Vaade Pe Kyun Aitbaar Humne Kiya sung by Asha Bhosle was pictured on her but was edited out because the film had become inordinately lengthy.