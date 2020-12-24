Here’s an invitation to pause with a cause.

Read more article:- For whom the bull tolls

Next: Nikkhil Advani’s Apartment with echoes strains of the #MeToo movement, elects to focus on the wife (Richa Chadda) who must take a call on the accusations levelled against her journalist husband (Sumit Vyas), charged with sexual harassment. If that’s an allusion to the allegations against M.J. Akbar, it’s quite cleverly done. Alone in her high-rise home, she contemplates suicide, her several bids being nipped in the nick of time by a Peeping Tom of a neighbour quite hammily enacted by Ishwak Singh. Fortuitously, Advani focuses majorly on the emotional tumult of the woman, whose conflict of values must reach a closure. Sketchily scripted alas, this is the weakest offering in the quintet.

As it happens actor-turned-director Tannishtha Chatterjee’s Rat-a-tat is an outstanding study of two women of contrasts – Lillete Dubey is the pernickety senior-citizen who’s touchy about Hindi pronunciation, handles her own meals and relishes her privacy in her old-worldly home. Enter Rinku Rajguru (whom you might remember from Sairat), an assistant film technician, who has moved into an adjoining room and is petrified on sighting a rat. Despite her misgivings, the old lady, in the tradition of 36 Chowringhee Lane, strikes a bond with the young woman, allowing her to move in. Ever so warmly, they engage in time-pass conversations, disclosing home-truths, besides stressing that linguistic and age disparities are redundant. Marvellously scripted, here’s a sparkler which restores your faith in generosity.

Although implausibilities abound in Avinash Arun Dhaware’s Vishaanu revolving around the plight of stranded migrant workers in Mumbai, its heart bleeds for a couple (Abhishek Bannerjee and Geetika Vaidya) and their child who have found shelter in an uber ritzy apartment. How now? Shades of the Oscar-winner Parasites probably. Snatching stolen moments of happiness, they record a sexy TikTok video, no less, but the long journey back to their village remains a looming question mark. An arduous walk, burdened with whatever they can carry, is perhaps the only option. The point is reality bites hard for the underprivileged.

In conclusion, there’s Nitya Mehra’s Chand Mubarak plea for secularism through the account of a hyper-tense ageing woman (Ratna Pathak-Shah) who suspects the motives of the Muslim autorickshaw driver (Shardul Bharadwaj). That’s when late at night he takes a short-cut to a medical store. On discovering that her anxiety was unfounded, she steadily begins to treat him like a surrogate son. The finale is as realistic and touching as it gets.

That’s quite a motley bunch of stories, which could have floundered if any of the roles were miscast.