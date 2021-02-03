Give peace a chance: Filmmaker Ramesh Sharma

Since decades, he’s been a friend, without so much as a mean bone in his body. It was a learning experience to work with him on a Doordarshan series back in the 1980s titled Portraits of Directors. Some of these episodes - including ones on Manmohan Desai and Bimal Roy are accessible on YouTube.

Whenever I’m in Delhi to this date, a slap-up Chinese lunch and rat-a-tat conversations on cinema are a must. Last year, sometime in February, we had resolved to collaborate on a film script dealing with a topical political subject but alas, the pandemic brought that to a grinding halt.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Sharma has completed his mega-documentary - AHIMSA: Gandhi - the Power of the Powerless, crying out loud for the imminent need for peace, inclusiveness and co-existence. Now that it has been finessed and was lately shown at India’s International Film Festival of Goa, my first kickstart question is: