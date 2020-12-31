From Bad Man to Matinee Men - Roshmila is on a roll

Vinta Nanda crosses over from 2020 and opens 2021 with this interesting conversation with Roshmila Bhattacharya - about her book Matinee Men

Roshmila Bhattacharya is a senior journalist who in a career spanning three decades has worked with all the leading media houses - The Times of India, The Indian Express, Zee and Hindustan Times. She has headed the entertainment section of Mumbai Mirror for the last seven years. Here I talk to her about her book published by Rupa. Rudra Narayan Sharma is the commissioning editor of this very interesting project.

In July 2019, she came out with her first book, the biography of Gulshan Grover - Bad Man. Her second book Matinee Men, was out in bookshops and online stores recently. While the first traced the journey of one of Hindi cinema’s most popular khalnayaks, the second attempts to go beneath the glam, glory and greasepaint, to find the men behind these demi-Gods we have been watching live out different characters in reel life.

The author has had several occasions to interact with and interview many of the Bollywood’s screen idols. In this book, she has zeroed in on thirteen actors - Ashok Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Shammi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Farooq Shaikh, Mithun Chakraborty, John Abraham and the Khans: Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman and Irrfan. And through memories of moments spent with them, as well as conversations with their family and colleagues, she brings interesting trivia, like their unique talents that not many know about.