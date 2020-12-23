Dr Sandeep Goyal views the year 2020 as the time that has introduced us to the “new” normal.

Forget 2020. What is my single word for 2021? “Normalcy”? The usual, as usual - but is it really so? “Normalcy” is also subjective.

Twitter’s official handle recently asked its followers to describe the year 2020 in one word. The feedback was really interesting. Some answers were sincere; some were creative and quotable; some epic. In fact, responses from the corporate world were mostly clever and witty, with a pro-active attempt to connect the word to their brand or category.

Zoom called 2020 “unstable” while YouTube wanted to “unsubscribe” the year and Messenger wanted to “unsend” it. Subway said the year was “long”. Viber wanted to “mute” it. Grammarly wanted to “edit” it.

IBM’s answer of 01110011 01101011 01101001 01110000 was long (like the year) and incomprehensible to most (again like the year). Well the longish 0-1 code actually stands for “skip”. Lego simply described 2020 as “ouch”.