Film Review: Searching for ‘Happiness’

Like all Ghosh’s films, this too begins with a pithy quote, this time Maxim Gorky’s: ‘Happiness always looks small while you hold it in your hands… but let go of it and you learn how big and precious it is.’ In a way, it is apposite… as long as the child has it in her hands, happiness is just a ‘small’ balloon. The moment she lets go, it makes its way over the city skyline, it becomes something bigger. As the child says while releasing it, ‘It will make everyone happy.’ But of course that’s a child’s utopia and Suman Ghosh is too perceptive a film-maker for that as the child’s final comment in the film makes heartbreakingly clear.

The idea for the film originated with Suman’s seven-year-old daughter, Maya. One Sunday, Maya got a balloon and drew a smiley on it. She and her sister Leela went to the balcony of their eighteenth-floor apartment in Miami. Back inside, they started looking out of the windows. When Suman asked them what they were looking for, Maya said that she was searching for ‘happiness’. It turned out that she had named the balloon ‘happiness’ and because she wanted to spread happiness around the world, she had let it go. This provides the ‘fictional’ framework of the narrative starring real-life mother-daughter Sudiptaa Chakraborty and Shahida Neera, as the latter steps out of her home, without telling her mother, to look for the balloon she has just released to the world.