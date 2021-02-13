Film history: Womanpower in khaki

Bollywood has largely been about stereotypes, what with mostly daredevil heroes portraying police officers. Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Vinod Khanna and more lately Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh have sported khaki ‘vardis’ right from Zanjeer, Khaki, Ram Balram, Amar Akbar Anthony, Ram Lakhan, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dabangg, Drishyam and Simmba. In fact, there has been a lot of curiosity on the release date of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, headlining the Khiladi Kumar in the title role.

Objectifying women has always been a contentious issue, since only a fistful of films has been successful in depicting strong female character-driven roles. With the super success of Delhi Crime on Netflix starring Shefali Shah and Rasika Duggal, there has been way more hope for female actors to take over the cop act.

Though Preity Zinta played a research trainee in Sangarsh (1999), directed by Tanuja Chandra, the actor was not shown in a police uniform. Preeti Jhangiani also went the law keeper way in Baaz but it was a miss and blink appearance.

Shilpa Shetty was a cop in Chhote Sarkar as Inspector Seema opposite Govinda, but here again her role was limited. As for Bipasha Basu, in David Dhawan’s Chor Machaye Shor and the Dhoom franchise, it wasn’t exactly memorable.

Yet as we look back in time, there has been a fistful of films with a reversal of roles.