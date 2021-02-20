Film History: Sightless in Bollywood

and in the film Daulat (1982), he sings Moti Hoon Toh Baandh Ke Rakh Doon to woo Zeenat Aman.

Superstar Rajesh Khanna was an arrogant businessman in Dhanwaan (1981), who falls in love with an already-committed Reena Roy. But he loses his eyesight in a freak accident and is unable to find a donor even after offering a big chunk of his wealth. There’s no option now but to mend his ways.

Asha Parekh was seen as blind in one of her most memorable performances in Chirag (1966), Moushumi Chatterjee was the sight-impaired girl of Anuraag (1972), Sanjay Dutt played the sightless fighter of Dushman (1988) and Amjad Khan of Chehre Pe Chehra (1981).

Raakhee Gulzar was seen blind opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Barsaat Ki Ek Raat (1981), and Kajol opposite Aamir Khan in Fanaa (2006). Shilpa Shirodkar played a blind rape victim in Bhrashtachar (1989) while Deepika Padukone played a blind dancer opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh who was a blindfolded street fighter from the gullies of Mumbai in Lafangey Parinday (2010). Shashi Kapoor was shown as a police inspector who becomes blind after a freak accident in Suhaag (1979), causing his friend Amitabh to takes over his position on duty.

Indeed several actors have enacted visually impaired characters. Here’s checking out a bunch of them, remarkable for their performances.

Deedar (1951)