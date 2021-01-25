Fast and Furious: Bombay Chef Varun Inamdar

Then, hotel school happened and since I was borderline 18 then, I squeezed my way into working for a restaurant in Bandra close to my college. Since they couldn’t offer me anything in the kitchen, pot-wash was on offer. I didn’t want to waste an opportunity hence agreed. But I feel that became my stage because I would set the angle of the scrubber and the vessels and keep looking into the kitchen and learn the nuances from the stations. It was a fondue restaurant and that quite impressed me as a technique.

One day, the cook didn’t turn up. I suggested if I could cook for the evening. With a heavy heart they agreed. Rest is history! My take home increased and so did my respect in the kitchen. I loved working as a student for experience. Infact, most people I know today from the film or television industry, are all acquaintances from my days as a dishwasher, waiter, line cook or just an interning host at a restaurant. Life has been so different and has taught me so much at different stages - personally and professionally.

What was the journey thereafter? It would be nice to know the various goals you have achieved to arrive at this place where you're a superchef and hugely popular too.

Sacrifices and pains, well not many, apart from not getting the kind of support from my seniors. Not one person from the community stood with me. Considering I was a complete outsider, I needed a lot of handholding and guidance, but very initially I took it in my stride and started carving my own niche.

Slowly, the media started calling me my own Godfather. Early on I took it with a pinch of salt, but today I understand the gravity of that statement. After I got married, we missed celebrating a lot of landmark days together like festivals, birthdays and anniversaries, but I wouldn’t say that I went through it because as an industry we all go through it at some point in time. We are there to make others’ special days extra special.

Whatever I am today, I am on my own and I am super proud of that. I am happy no one guided me because that gave me opportunities to weigh the brands, situations, projections and the likes and make my own decisions. I wouldn’t have liked it any other way. Goals-wise, I always wanted to be in the public domain and always wanted to cook so this was just a gradual progression. I love people and I am the most comfortable with people around. Having said that, I am most at ease in my own company too. Yes, but all my achievements were very categorically turned into my favour by myself.

I have created opportunities for every idea that was placed in front of me. For instance, the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest pie was not a direct opportunity. It was supposed to be a grand master class with some frills around it. I declined the offer and suggested if we could attempt a record. The organiser agreed and the rest is history. Television, I got rejected by a channel initially as they thought I speak too well. That kind of confused me. But, then Rajjat Barjatya called me one random afternoon and asked if I would like to work with him. I had no reason to decline, because, which newcomer would decline and offer coming from Rajshri?

We started low and slow as we were both ‘digitally’ new with a great past. So we weren’t scared but yes, we had to take steps very carefully because television was still huge but somewhere we knew that the way forward was digital. From 700 to a hundred thousand and now 533 million reach, I think it is remarkable. But through this journey I lost him. I had promised him that I would continue. And, so I am.

You are an author? Tell us about it?

I love writing as much as I like cooking and teaching. Hopefully that shows on screen. I got approached by ‘this’ publishing house and they promised me a 25 books deal. I did my first book and asked for the money and guess what? They disappeared. The book got printed, got a few awards, became a talking point but I never got paid. Then simultaneously I started working on a lot of white labelling projects for International authors. Did some 5 books like that while working on others and many more ideas I am working on.