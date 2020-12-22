Farmers are unconvinced with the three Farm Bills passed without prior consultations with them

The State floated divisive cum destructive strategy, the so-called Love Jihad, seems to be the last nail in the coffin of our syncretic culture and freedom to co-exist.

The grim reality is this - over the years Muslims have been finding it difficult to get even a barsati or an apartment on rent in the non-Muslim residential colonies. This inadvertently paves way for little or no chances of interactions between families of the two communities. There are several ramifications of this.

On my first visit to Mumbai around the start of 2006, when I asked some University students whether love affairs flourished between the Muslim and Hindu students, one of the students quipped, “There are very few meeting grounds that are available. Also, how can love flourish when each community has its own housing colonies? We don’t even know what they eat or how they live! There is politics even in this - keeping the two communities far away from each other seems to be a political ploy. This way there are not only very few spaces left for different communities to communicate with each other left, it also becomes easy for rumours to be circulated due to which twisted notions of the ‘other’ prevail! There is no way to find out the reality as we are made to live in tight compartments!”

And here, in the capital city of New Delhi, Muslims also recount their experiences on the housing front. “When we went looking for a place on rent we were told, ‘Why don’t you people shift to Pakistan or put yourself in one of your Muslim mohallas!’ In many places the landlords made it clear that they do not want Muslim tenants, ‘No Muslims… police will be on our heads because of Muslim tenants!’ they say”.

The fact is, Muslims find it difficult to get even a barsati or a room on rent. Even staunch Leftists with Muslim names and surnames have faced tough situations on the housing front. The well-known activist Safdar Hashmi's late mother, Qamar Azad Hashmi, had told me during the course of an interview, that two of her children could not get a house on rent in New Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar. To quote her from that interview, “The minute the landlords heard their names, they’d bluntly said that they do not rent their homes to Muslims.”

Several years back, when I went to interview Justice Sachar he was in the midst of a meeting. While waiting for the meeting to be over, I started discussing with his office staff the findings of this Committee. When we came to the reality to the housing front, one of them - a young Bengali Muslim who'd recently shifted to New Delhi from Kolkata - recounted the insulting taunts he had heard, after he had found a roof over his head. "I found a first-floor flat in New Delhi’s Green Park and the landlord, a Sikh, rented it to me without creating any fuss about my Muslim identity. But the very next morning as I sat on the balcony and was going through a road map of the city - I was new here and so I didn't know how to find my way around - I saw tenants residing on the second floor peering down at me. They went on looking towards me, saying aloud - see, he’s looking at the map of New Delhi to find where to place bombs!”

Why didn’t he lodge a complaint with the police, I had asked him. He pointed out that he was at least fortunate enough to have found a place to reside in New Delhi, so he kept shut and swallowed the insult!

Well, such are the harsh realities facing the citizens in our democracy.

