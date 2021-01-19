Dreaming big for the vulnerable: Chitra Subramaniam

Name a few of your pet projects - those that you hold dearest to you?

They are Filhaal, Malamaal Weekly and Hanuman - India's first animation film that broke all records and opened up the animation industry. There are many more but these would be the top three.

How would you tell the world about your childhood and then your teenage years before you started working?

Childhood is filled with memories of shifting around a lot. Dad was in the Bank of India and he got transferred every few years. So, although I was born in Mumbai, I grew up in Japan, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Allahabad, Kolkata and finally Mumbai. It was ten schools, two colleges and umpteen amounts of packing and settling and shifting before I settled in.

Somewhere this has helped me to adapt very easily to new situations and places and I have a built in agility. I was a very naughty child - that’s what my folks say. As a girl and the middle one among three sisters, I was a tomboy, I wore shorts in conservative Lucknow, cycled around, was the only girl in a boy's football team and the only girl in a boys cricket team. I would run out of home to play all the time. My parents are liberal, but in those times, they felt I was quite a handful.

I was always bubbling with ideas and wanting to create stuff, do stuff. So I started something called a Housie Club at the age of 10 in Lucknow, put up some skits, organized and ran a library, collected money from everyone around and set up cricket teams and matches, organized a mela and got parents to put up stalls in it, while I was also jumping over walls, cooking with the construction workers whom I used to call chachas on their chullah’s and stealing fruit from the neighbors mango trees.

All this while I was also learning Indian classical music - I didn’t quite crack that one even though my dad and his side of the family are phenomenal singers and my dad used to sing with Bhimsen Joshi - they were a duo. Unfortunately, because my granddad passed away early, the entire family's responsibility was thrust upon my dad, who had to give up his passion and opt for a banking job.