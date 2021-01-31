Dimple Kapadia: Such a wonderful journey!!

Bianca had to shush me up as after sometime it got embarrassing because the crowd began looking at us.

The year 1989 also saw her in the blockbuster Ram Lakhan as Geeta opposite Jackie Shroff with her trademark hair flip during the song Mujhe Tumse Hai Kitne Gilebut. Her role was snipped off at the editing table since Subhash Ghai chose to favor his muse, the younger flavor of the season Madhuri Dixit.

Actor-turned-director Shashi Kapoor’s fantasy Ajooba was released in 1991 in which she portrayed Princess Rukhsana opposite Amitabh Bachchan. This was the first time they were paired together. However the pair did not gel as their subsequent projects including Mrityudaata and Hum Kaun Hai were financial downers.

She teamed up in Haque with Anupam Kher, Aasif and Sonu Walia, but it failed to make a mark as the producers kept changing the script. She was fetched up with Sunny Deol in N. Chandra’s Narsimha, albeit but with a limited scope for acting since it was a hardcore actioner. Clearly, Dimple was disappointed. She had apportioned bulk dates and had reduced her price for the film. There was hope yet with Lekin (1991) for which she approached Lata Mangeshkar (who produced the film) and Gulzar for the project through a common doctor friend and signed up for just Re. 1. Here she enacted a soul lost in transition.

After Lekin, she had approached Govind Nihalani through his secretary but he promptly turned her down since he wasn’t interested in working with stars. It was a chance meeting with her at a party, which made him change his mind and he penciled her in for Drishti (1990), opposite Shekhar Kapur and the then-newcomer Irrfan Khan. In an interview, Govind Nihalani stated that it was her direct and sincere approach to do the film that made him change his mind. Moreover he was convinced that there was a certain pain and anguish in her eyes.