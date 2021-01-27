CRISPR: The Genetic Scissors Natural V/s Unnatural

CRISPR can help the cacao to become infection resistant and save it from extinction – so that we do not have to compromise on our chocolate intake! Dr Anurag Yadav tells you how that is possible.

CRISPR technology could help in the fight against AIDS too by cutting the DNA of the HIV virus out of its hiding place - the inactive or latent form - which prevents most existing therapies from getting rid of the virus. The Nobel Prize, Chemistry in the year 2020, was awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna for their discovery and development of CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing.

Genome editing is a type of genetic engineering in which DNA is inserted, deleted, modified or replaced in the genome of a living organism at site-specific locations. For a long time, geneticists have been using chemicals or radiation to cause mutations but these were not controllable. This was followed by gene targeting, which takes a long time to create a mutation and is fairly expensive.

Currently, there are four major classes of engineered endonucleases for gene editing: Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN), Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALENs), engineered meganucleases of microbial origin, and the CRISPR-Cas9 endonucleases.