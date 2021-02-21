Commentary: Zohnerism: The Art of selective communicationd

In 1997, a 14-year old schoolboy, Nathan Zohner, at Eagle Rock Junior High School in Idaho Falls Idaho, presented his science fair project to his classmates, seeking to ban a highly toxic chemical from its everyday use. The chemical in question is: Dihydrogen monoxide. Throughout his presentation, Zohner provided his audience with scientifically correct evidence as to why this chemical should be banned. He explained that dihydrogen monoxide causes severe burns while it is in gaseous form. It corrodes and rusts metal, kill’s countless numbers of people annually, it is commonly found in tumors, acid rain etc. and causes excessive urination and bloating when consumed.

Zohner also noted that the chemical is able to kill people if they depend on it, and one experiences an extended withdrawal. He then asked his classmates if they would support a ban on dihydrogen monoxide. And surely, without much hesitation, 43 out of the 50 children present voted to ban this clearly toxic chemical.

However, this chemical isn’t typically toxic at all; in fact, dihydrogen monoxide is simply H2O, which is nothing but water. Nathan Zohner’s experiment wasn’t a legitimate attempt to ban water but instead an experiment to get a representation of how gullible people can really be.