Khalid Mohamed in conversation with photographer Chandan Das on his tryst with photography and other creative arts.

He has a discerning taste for silk fabrics and ethnic art and crafts. A crusader for artisan-woven fabrics, he has set up an online store called Wondering Silks.

Chandan Das, originally from Rourkela now domiciled in NOIDA, caught my eye on Facebook (a staple occupation of mine during these stay-home days). His photo-series on Rajasthan Faces are not only technically-creative but bring you closer to the hearts and minds of his subjects, who were strangers till you now.