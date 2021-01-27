Brand Biden: Old, but likeable & trustworthy

Of course, Biden supporters equate his veteran status to wisdom, experience and expertise. After all, half a century in public life, with six terms as Senator and two terms as vice president would surely have given him superior “crystallized intelligence” - the intellectual ability to use what you know, which is said to increase with age. For Brand Biden, therefore, old is gold - mature, seasoned, well exposed, well-versed, deep.

Ipsos, the market research agency, ran a brand check on Mr. Biden just before the November election. The new president’s strongest attribute in the research was “likeable”. Followed by “trustworthy”. Respondents also said he was “qualified” to lead the American nation. Interestingly, the new POTUS, those researched said “stands up” - for the nation, for the people and for the cause. Mr. Biden also was seen to be part of “people like us”. Last, but surely not the least, feedback was that Mr. Biden “respects the right to protest”.

On his weaknesses, the research labeled him as “irresponsible”, “boring” and “old”. Why irresponsible, you may ask. In 1987, Mr. Biden was a Democratic presidential candidate versus Michael Dukakis. But he was driven from the nomination battle after delivering, without attribution, passages from a speech by British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock. A barrage of subsidiary revelations by the press also contributed to his withdrawal from the presidential race back then: A serious plagiarism incident involving Mr. Biden during his law school years; also Senator Biden’s boastful exaggerations of his academic record at a New Hampshire campaign event and the discovery of other quotations in Mr. Biden’s speeches pilfered from past Democratic politicians. Those old memories of being “irresponsible” somehow still stick to Brand Biden.