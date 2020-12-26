Bollywood movies, which were once fascinated by the adventures of Alibaba and the 40 Thieves.

Alibaba Aur Chalis Chor (1932)

This was the first Alibaba film directed by J.J. Madan starring Jahanara, Kajjan, Patience Cooper, Mohammed Nawab, Mukhtar Begum and Sorabji Kerawala. Although the talkies had already arrived with Alam Ara a year ago, this silent picture became quite popular, particularly with children.

Alibaba (1940)

Directed by Mehboob Khan, who went on to become a legend with such classics as Andaz, Amar and Mother India, here was a bilingual effort in Punjabi and Hindi produced by the Sagar Movietone studio. The music score was by Anil Biswas while the acting crew comprised of Surendra, Sardar Akhtar, Ghulam Mohammed, Wahidanbai, Jagdish Kupal, Ishrat Jaan and Amirjaan. The plot was largely familiar but in this case Alibaba’s son romances princess Marjina.

Accompanied by the slave girl Zabba, they chance upon a magical cave, which is the secret den to store the stolen wealth - a glittering treasure of jewels and much more - by the gang of thieves. Actor Surendra played the double role, that of Alibaba and his son. It was declared a hit immediately on its release.

Alibaba And the 40 Thieves (1954)

Directed by Homi Wadia, this one was a Basant Film presentation under the banner of Wadia Brothers. The story and the screenplay were by J.B.H. Wadia while Chand Pandit and Tahir Lucknavi jointly penned the dialogue. The art direction was by the iconic Babubhai Mistry while Chitragupta and S.N. Tripathi scored the music. Chitragupta had earlier worked as an assistant to Tripathi on several mythological films before branching out eventually as an independent music director.

Mahipal, Shakila, B.M. Vyas, S.N. Tripathi, Sharda, Lalita Kumari, Shalini, Dalpat and Helen were cast in this version revolving around Akhtar who combats pirates and goons in an effort to reach Baghdad in time to meet his sick father Alibaba before its too late. Sadly, Alibaba passes away without telling his son about the hidden treasure. It’s up to Akhtar now to find the hidden treasure. Needless to add, the emotionally suffused adventure was a commercial success.

Son of Alibaba (1955)

Directed by Majnu and produced by Darshan, this action-crammed film starred Mahipal, Chitra, Chandrashekhar, Maruti, Shaikh, Manju and Shamim Chaudha. Old wine served in a new bottle, it depicted the plucky Alibaba in the quest of the treasure. So, he plans to kidnap Behram the nephew of the Suleman (the leader of the 40 thieves) and exterminate Akhtar who is holds the key to the booty.

For a twist in the tale, a dancer named Zubeida, cons Alibaba into revealing the whereabouts of the stashed booty. Not to worry, the hero finally wins the day, and scores a commercial success at the box office. After all, it was a time when cinema emphasized that crime doesn’t pay.

Khul Ja Sim Sim (1956)

From the banner of Golden Movies came this sumptuously mounted effort starring Mahipal, Shakila, Hiralal, Maruti, Krishna Kumari, Niranjan Sharma and Helen. Directed by Nanubhai Vakil and produced by M.R. Bhakri, the music was composed by Hansraj Behl.

In this instance, Alibaba discovers the secret treasure, which he hoards and uses for his own pleasure. But greed doesn’t last long; a cursed glass of wine burns and disfigures him. This film did well at the ticket counters followed by a sequel.