Bollywood: Lights! Action! Politics

So enter Salim Khan, exit Javed Akhtar? – A twist in the plot which is as dramatic as the blockbusters they once wrote jointly, be it Zanjeer, Deewaar or Sholay to cite just three of their most appreciated works. Salim Khan’s foray into politics turned out to be a false alarm.

Over the decades, especially from the 1970s onwards when Bollywood’s influence intensified over the public mind, film stars have either been inducted into politics or have sought to join the fray on their own steam. The more visible ones – particularly, those who were elected members to the Lok Sabha - Shatrughan Sinha and Raj Babbar - have made an impact, albeit with recurring controversies. For instance, whenever he has been miffed with a section of the ruling party’s leadership, Sinha has advanced provocative statements against them.

Others, notably Dharmendra and Govinda seemingly couldn’t quite cope with the myriad demands, which accompany the office of elected members of parliament. Consequently the actors with tremendous mass appeal backed out, saying that they were much too innocent to play the political roulette. And of course, there’s the classic case of Amitabh Bachchan who quit when the job became too hot to handle, despite the support of his childhood friend Rajiv Gandhi.