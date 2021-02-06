Blast from the past: Voices we miss

The queen of the Indi-pop, she started out with the album Jadoo (1985) while her albums like Baby Doll came much before the hit Ragini MMS song of the same title by Kanika Kapoor. There is no doubt that her albums Madonna, Kamasutra and the highly popular ‘Made in India’ (written by Biddu) made her a household name. Born in a Gujarati Family with her original name as Sujata she revolutionized the music industry as Aah…Alisha.

Her film songs from Tarzan, Dance Dance, Guru, Love Love Love, topped by the sensual duet with Kishore Kumar - Kaate Nahin Katte for Mr. India elevated her right to the top.

There was no stopping her with hits after hits for Vijaypath (Ruk Ruk Ruk), Khuddar (Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole), Tridev (Raat Bhar Jaam Se Jaan Takraiga), Raja Hindustani (Tere Ishq Mein Nachange), Murder (Dil Ko Hazaar Baar Roka) and songs from No Entry, Don, Dhoom 2, Kambakht Ishq, Kya Love Story Hai, not to forget Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Bubbly and Tinka Tinka from Karm, before she inexplicably slowed down, shifting, it is believed, to an Alibaug farmhouse. By the way Madonna, herself, had praised Alisha’s crooning style as very close to her own.

Sharon Prabhakar