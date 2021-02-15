Awareness Campaign: Gender Based Violence

The Centre for Women Studies, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANNU) Hyderabad, in collaboration with CDPP, Hyderabad, held webinars on 'Awareness Campaign for Eliminating Gender Based Violence' in January 2021.
Director Rizwan Ahmad and his team from The Instructional Media Centre, at MANNU, ensured that the seminar went off smoothly. A book on Gender Inclusion by Dr. Shahida Murtaza, who heads the Centre for Women's studies and Amir Ullah Khan, Research Director, was released at the webinar.
Dr. Shahida Murtaza, who curated the program said, "I feel it is a necessity to hold such programs and there is a strong need to implement in spirit the rights enshrined in the Constitution and in legal provisions. We have chosen professionals, renowned in their respective fields to speak at the webinar."
The Vice Chancellor S. M. Rahmamtullah believed that there is hope for a woman empowerment and a better society. He narrated an incident that happened about 90 years ago when his grandmother impressed upon his grandfather the need to educate the children of the area, if society had to improve, because children are the future. They built a school and many family members headed the institution.
The Registrar Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, made a very relevant point. He says,
"Peace and prosperity has got a precondition and that precondition is justice. As long as justice is denied there cannot be peace and prosperity in society;
that is definite. One who cannot give justice to oneself cannot give justice to others."
The Chief Guest Ms. Dolphy D'souza from Project Lead Mumbai, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative City Core Group, Prof. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson NCW New Delhi, Ashish Shukla, Managing Director CHHANV Foundation, Roopa and Pramodini Roul, acid victim Sheroes, spoke about Gender Inequality: the yawning gap between the law and the justice delivery system.
Prof. Vasanthi Nimushakavi, NALSAR University, and Ms. Mamatha Raghuveer Achanta, Founder Tharuni and NILA as well as Technical Director BHAROSA, spoke about child abuse and constitutional and legal provisions, schemes, and programs for women, a critical analysis.
Prof. Shruti Tambe, Head, Dept. of Sociology, SBP University, Pune, spoke about The Cultural Matrix and GBV.
Japleen Pasricha, Founder - Director & Editor in Chief, Feminism in India and Dr. A. L. Sharada, Director Population First, Mumbai, spoke about Sexism, Misogyny and the Representation of GBV in Mainstream Media.
Fatima Khan, Multimedia Journalist, The Print, New Delhi, spoke about Representation of Gender Violence in Media.
Monarose Sheila Pereira, Author and Media Professor also known as India's Enid Blyton, discussed the negative and positive impact of the media in her presentation - Representation of gender violence in the media.
Speaking about the webinar, Author Monarose Sheila Pereira says, "The entire event was well organized. The webinar was very informative and discussed various women's issues. More such initiatives should be taken to inform and educate citizens about protecting women and giving them their rights and due respect."
According to sfvedanta.org - Swami Vivekananda said that, “All nations have attained greatness by paying proper respect to women. That country and that nation that does not respect women has never become great, nor will ever be in future”.
This article has been written by Author :- The Daily Eye Newsdesk
The Daily Eye News Desk curates stories relevant to the objectives of the portal. Please feel free to send in your stories to contact@acee-thethirdeye.com