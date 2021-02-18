Art House Cinema: The Iconoclast

Ali is a Moroccan guest worker in his late thirties, and Emmi is a 60-year-old widowed cleaning woman. They meet at a bar frequented by Arabs. The bar maid tauntingly suggests that Ali should ask Emmi to dance, and Emmi accepts. A strange and unlikely friendship develops, then a romance and soon they are living together in Emmi's flat. Emmi first confides about her newfound love when she goes to visit her daughter, Krista, and her tyrannical son-in-law Eugen. They both think that their mother, who has been widow for years, is fantasizing.

Emmi declares that she and Ali are getting married to her landlord’s son who comes to question Emmi, thinking she has sublet the apartment.

Ali and Emmi get married but what follows is a bitter and obnoxious reaction, revealing every German in Emmi’s life mired in prejudice against foreign workers and they call Emmi a whore. Not to forget that Emmi herself is of Polish origin and is a janitor. Emmi suggests that she and Ali take a holiday and let the issue settle. On their return they are pleasantly surprised by sudden gestures of acceptance, which is not because their milieu has abandoned prejudice but because Emmi was missed for her utility.

It is Emmi now, who in her bid to be accepted turns German. She not only objectifies Ali but also refuses to eat couscous and insists on having German food. Ali reconnects with the barmaid and begins to stay out. Emmi goes to the bar to meet Ali and gets the bartender to put the same song that they first danced on. The two, overcome with emotion, re-declare their love for each other, just then Ali collapses. It turns out to be an ulcer burst, a common problem in migrants. The film ends with Emmi at Ali’s bedside holding his hand.

Ali: Fear Eats The Soul, is a melodramatic account of discrimination in post war Germany. It fluidly oscillates between florid melodrama and episodic structure - the nouvelle vague hallmark. Ali: Fear Eats The Soul is a perfect balance between emotional involvement and critical analysis. The film has a tenderness that is almost unparalleled in the director’s work.