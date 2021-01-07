Among iconic names Ozu and Kurosawa is Setsuko Hara also celebrated as the ‘Eternal Virgin

Among iconic names like Ozu, Kurosawa, Immamura and Koreeda is the name of Setsuko Hara who is celebrated as the ‘Eternal Virgin’, writes Rwita Dutta

For the cinephiles abreast with Japanese cinema and iconic names like Ozu, Kurosawa, Immamura to Koreeda, Setsuko Hara is already a name to reckon with. Celebrated as the ‘Eternal Virgin’, she is the most reluctant star Japan has ever produced. She was born in 17th June, 1920, started her acting career at the tender age of 15 and acted in more than hundred films (in total 108 films). She is most remembered for her performances in her mentor Yusoziro Ozu’s films. In 1946, she starred in Akira Kurosawa’s No Regrets for our Youth (1946) as a post-war heroine, in the role of a new age woman.

The interesting part of Hara Setsuko’s ambivalent career was that she left acting at the age of 42, almost immediately after Ozu’s death. For almost two decades, she confined herself in Kamakura, leaving behind her gigantic stardom. Till the day she died (September 5, 2015), she remained reclusive. Her biographer Ishii Taeko in her painstakingly detailed depiction of Setsuko in her biography named ‘The truth about Hara Setsuko’ revealed how the actress was never happy portraying the kind of roles offered to her - even by her mentor Ozu.