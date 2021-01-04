A Woman on the verge of abundance: Antara Lahiri

How have you adapted to Bollywood and its ways?

I’m not sure if I have at all adapted to the ways of the industry primarily because it doesn’t play by any set rules. The beauty of each new project is that it throws a new curveball in your direction. As a freelancer you’re grappling with new crew, new circumstances, new workflows and new challenges with every project. Such is the transient nature of freelancer life that by the time you’ve adapted to one scenario, it’s time to move onto the next.

Bhangra Paa Le, Bombairiya, Mere Dad Ki Maruti , Four More Shots Please, Shakuntala Devi, Yeh Ballet and Unpaused are some of the films/series I can see you have worked upon - do talk about some of the experiences and share an anecdote or two please.

The one thing that all the above-mentioned series and films have in common is that they’re all helmed by directors and sometimes producers who are women. All these stories have emphasised the inclusion of full-blooded, three-dimensional female characters with agency, who are not relegated to mere wallflower status.

Editing is a long, sometimes tedious process so it always helps to have an interesting director with you in the bat-cave, who can talk about something other than just the film or the film industry. In fact our discussions, ideas, arguments, debates have informed my politics and my feminism to a large extent. And so much of that filters into the narrative that we are stitching together in the edit. There is always an intimacy to the process as we spend hours and hours in the same room, getting to know the film, getting to know each other, getting to know what works for the film, getting to know what works for each other.