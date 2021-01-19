A Portrait in words and pictures: Seema Kapoor

Isolation amidst the tranquillity of the scenic environs of Jhalawar in Rajasthan made Seema Kapoor address this article, writes Aparajita Krishna

She also sent me her most updated photos. Our guftagu was over email and mobile. She has a very fine carriage and aesthetic sense as can be seen on her person and the environs around her. She is a person of nature, most at home amidst trees, orchards, farms, animals, birds - be it at her native place or at Mumbai.

On 6th January 2020 was Om Puri’s death anniversary. Seema Kapoor, his first wife and forever friend distributed blankets and stuff to the poor in a village called Barodiya in Rajasthan.

Seema’s familial legacy of company-theatre milieu, association with artistes of highest calibre, the adventures of creative and nomadic life deserve a book. I am in this article summarising a flavour of an artistic life and anecdotes that are fascinating.

She was born into a company-theatre milieu. Her father Shri Madanlal Kapoor had a touring company - Parsi theatre. ‘Bhopal Theatre’, which as the article will unfold gave a platform to very imminent names of the future. This Parsi Theatre Company toured the whole of Madhya Pradesh and many parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Daman and Diu. This gave Seema an incredibly adventurous and creative childhood of an itinerant. Her elder brothers Ranjit Kapoor and Annu Kapoor are creative artistes who are very recognised for their work in theatre, television and films. She has another brother too associated with the arts, Nikhil Kapoor.

At the age of sixty, Seema carries in her bearing and carriage a mix of very settled maturity, clarity and also a spark of humour that surfaces quietly and unobtrusively. She is a woman of deep emotions and deep silences. She is spiritual not in a mumbo-jumbo way, but philosophically.