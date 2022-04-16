'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame Mohena Kumari and husband Suyesh Rawat blessed with a baby boy

Television actress Mohena Kumari and husband Suyesh Rawat have been blessed with their first child -- a baby bpy.

According to a report in the Times of India, the couple has not made an official announcement yet, but the news that they have become parents to a baby boy is very much true.

A few days ago, Mohena had shared how her husband and her friends threw her a surprise baby shower. She even thanked them with a heartfelt post on Instagram and wrote that she will never forget the day.

"Thank you for the most amazing Baby shower I could get @vasundhrarajlaxmi I was so so overwhelmed and so beautifully surprised by this. Will never forget this day.

The games , the decor everything was just amazing. Love you so much," her note read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb2an-tMg55/

For the unversed, Mohena comes from one of the royal families of India. She is the granddaughter of Maharaja Martand Singh of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and hence is the Princess of Rewa.

In October 2019, Mohena tied the knot with politician and businessman Suyesh Rawat, who is the son of Uttarakhand cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj.

On the work front, Mohena had started off as an assistant choreographer to Remo D'Souza. Besides 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', she has also starred in 'Dil Dostii Dance', 'Silsila Pyaar Ka' and 'Naya Akbar Birbal'.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12:44 PM IST