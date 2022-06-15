'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Pranali Rathod falls of bike, injured

Actress Pranali Rathod, who is currently playing the lead in the daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', recently met with an accident on the sets of the show.

According to a report in Times of India, Pranali was learning to ride a bike on the sets of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', but she lost her balance and fell.

She sustained minor injuries due to the mishap but was given first-aid immediately.

Meanwhile, Pranali has become a fan-favourite of late due to her portrayal of 'Akshara' in the daily soap. She is seen sharing the screen with Harshad Chopra as 'Abhimanyu Birla', and their chemistry is one of the talking points of the show.

The two were even rumoured to be dating until a few days ago. However, the actress had gone live on her Instagram handle and had clarified that they were just very good friends and that she does not want her fans to tag their friendship as a relationship.

Apart from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Pranali has also been a part of popular shows in the past, such as 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye' and 'Barrister Babu'.