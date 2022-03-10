'Ye kitni sukdi hai': Shweta Tiwari reacts to daughter Palak being body shamed

Shweta Tiwari is a proud mother as daughter Palak Tiwari has stepped into the entertainment industry. She is also a protective one, looking out for her baby girl, and shielding the negativity that comes with social media.

Addressing the body shaming Palak is subjected to online, Shweta, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble shared, "Abhi bhi log bolte hain 'ye kitni sukdi hai' (Even now people say she is so skinny) but I never say anything to her. That's how you are, and you look pretty. You are healthy, you can run, your vitals are good. So, as long as she is healthy, she is good, I don't care what kind of body she has. These days, Instagram is enough to troll people. They used words like skinny and malnourished and what not. I don't care."

Palak is Shweta Tiwari and her first husband Raja Chaudhary's daughter.

Like any other teenager, Palak also gets affected with the social media bullying. Shweta furthed added, "She says 'am I really that thin?' and I say no. I tell her, 'For your age, this is ok. As you grow older, your body will change'."

Shweta, 40, has been a part of the television industry for over two decades now. She gained popularity with her performance as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", and later featured in shows such as "Parvarrish", "Begusarai" and "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan".

Shweta was last seen in the 11th season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Colors.

Meanwhile Palak recently featured in Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu's music video titled "Bijlee Bijlee".

She is set to make her debut in Bollywood with the horror film, "Rosie: The Saffron Chapter". The film is a spooky horror love story, and also features Arbaaz Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji. It is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:27 AM IST