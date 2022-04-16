Watch video: Tejasswi Prakash cannot stop crying even as Karan Kundrra consoles her - here's why

Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been setting couple goals ever since they stepped out of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' hand-in-hand. Their cutesy antics and adorable moments never fail to impress their fans, who now fondly call them 'Tejran'.

However, in the latest video of the couple which has now gone viral, Tejasswi can be seen crying uncontrollably even as boyfriend Karan tries to console her.

In the video, the 'Naagin' actress can be seen gorging on some momos, which are evidently too spicy for her. Karan can be heard asking her to not eat the chillis and leave the momos, but the actress continues to eat them, saying that they are delicious.

"You have tears in your eyes. Why are you not stopping?" Karan can be heard telling his lady love.

Tejasswi has time and again proved that she is a big time foodie and this side of hers was even highlighted during her stint on 'Bigg Boss 15'.

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi met inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, and the former was the first one to admit that he has a crush on the actress. During their journey from the first day of the show to the grand finale, the couple went on from becoming just co-contestants to friends to lovers.

On the work front, Tejasswi and Karan were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 04:30 PM IST