Watch Video: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat walk hand-in-hand amid rumours of break up

'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat quashed all rumours of rift as they walked hand-in-hand at an event in Mumbai last night.

The couple was all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs at the red carpet event of the star-studded gala.

Shamita stunned in a sheer black floral gown with high heels and chose to kept her hair loose. Raqesh, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit.

Loading View on Instagram

A few days ago, a report had stated that Shamita and Raqesh had decided to part ways owing to their differences. The actress reportedly wanted her beau to shift base from Pune to Mumbai, but the latter did not agree to her, giving rise to fights and disagreements between the two.

However, soon after the report went viral, Shamita had shared a note on Instagram stating all was well between them.

"We request you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone," she wrote, sharing a screenshot of the report.

Raqesh too had shared the same quote on his Instagram handle.

Shamita and Raqesh had participated in 'Bigg Boss OTT' as contestants. They bonded from the very first day of the show and soon, love blossomed between the two.

Post 'Bigg Boss OTT', Shamita also participated in 'Bigg Boss 15'. Raqesh too had entered the BB15 house as a wildcard contestant, but had to quit the show owing to health concerns.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:43 PM IST