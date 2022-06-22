e-Paper Get App

Watch: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Palak Sindhwani sings 'Ajeeb Dastaan' with crew member

Palak is not only blessed with great acting skills but she also has a melodious voice.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 04:57 PM IST
article-image

Palak Sindhwani, popularly known for portraying the character of Sonu in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma', is not only blessed with great acting skills but also has a melodious voice.

Palak is a also trained dancer and she grew her love for music along with dancing.

Recently, Palak shared a video with one of the crew members of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma', Piyush, who takes care of the clothing department.

Palak and Piyush were seen singing 'Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh' in the video.

"On this world music day, I want to share this reel with you guys which I and Piyush dada recorded randomly in my makeup room, he takes care of our clothes on set and he's blessed with such a lovely voice, that day I asked him to sing on camera and he agreed to do so."

Palak's deed is being appreciated by all her fans and friends from the industry who have showered a lot of love in the comments section.

The video which has also received a numerous likes is already seen doing rounds in the social media.

Read Also
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik gets mobbed by female fans in Capetown
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentTelevisionWatch: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Palak Sindhwani sings 'Ajeeb Dastaan' with crew member

RECENT STORIES

Bhujbal, Rane, Raj and now Shinde: In 56 years, Shiv Sena faces 4th rebellion, 1st under Uddhav's...

Bhujbal, Rane, Raj and now Shinde: In 56 years, Shiv Sena faces 4th rebellion, 1st under Uddhav's...

Maharashtra political turmoil: 5 key points from Uddhav Thackeray's address

Maharashtra political turmoil: 5 key points from Uddhav Thackeray's address

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad arrive at Uddhav...

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad arrive at Uddhav...

Maharashtra: Court permits Nawab Malik to sign letters allocating funds

Maharashtra: Court permits Nawab Malik to sign letters allocating funds

Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'If Shiv Sainiks ask me to resign, I am ready,' says CM Uddhav...

Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'If Shiv Sainiks ask me to resign, I am ready,' says CM Uddhav...