Watch: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Palak Sindhwani sings 'Ajeeb Dastaan' with crew member

Palak Sindhwani, popularly known for portraying the character of Sonu in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma', is not only blessed with great acting skills but also has a melodious voice.

Palak is a also trained dancer and she grew her love for music along with dancing.

Recently, Palak shared a video with one of the crew members of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma', Piyush, who takes care of the clothing department.

Palak and Piyush were seen singing 'Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh' in the video.

"On this world music day, I want to share this reel with you guys which I and Piyush dada recorded randomly in my makeup room, he takes care of our clothes on set and he's blessed with such a lovely voice, that day I asked him to sing on camera and he agreed to do so."

Palak's deed is being appreciated by all her fans and friends from the industry who have showered a lot of love in the comments section.

The video which has also received a numerous likes is already seen doing rounds in the social media.

