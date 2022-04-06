Watch: Sexy Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her svelte figure in a risqué outfit with plunging neckline

Popular television actress Tejasswi Prakash set the internet ablaze as she arrived at an awards ceremony in a shimmery black outfit with a plunging neckline.

The ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner was photographed arriving in her new car worth nearly Rs 1 crore.

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently playing the lead in the sixth instalment of Ekta Kapoor's super hit 'Naagin' franchise.

The actress says the reason behind its popularity is because it is pleasing to the eye, very beautiful girls have done it and it is just very interesting with all the twists and turns.

Talking about the gaining popularity of 'Naagin', Tejasswi in a conversation with IANS said: "I think it is very different. I think it has got a good balance of proper daily soap but with whole supernatural powers. I think it is pleasing to the eyes. I think very beautiful girls have done it and I think it is just very interesting with all the twists and turns."

The actress then went on to speak about the supernatural genre being liked universally.

"Because it is different. People always want to watch these larger than life things and just how amazing it would be if it was real. Just the thought of that intrigues us. That is not just about Naagin but any supernatural show."

"As a kid I would keep watching Harry Potter and wonder if this was real. So, just the fact that you don't see it in your real life but always kind of hope it was real makes it interesting."

'Naagin' first aired in 2015 and is about shape-shifting serpents. The maiden season starred Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:17 AM IST