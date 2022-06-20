Watch: Rajiv Adatia plays prank on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' contestants, gets pranked himself

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of 11 seasons. The shoot of the newest season is going on in full swing and the contestants of this season are putting their best foot forward.

Time and again, they also make sure to treat their fans with some fun behind-the-scenes moments from the adventure reality show.

Rajiv Adatia, who is known for his stint in 'Bigg Boss 15' has won many hearts for being unapologetically humorous in the captive reality show. He is currently a part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.

Recently, the entertainer decided to pull a little prank on his fellow contestants and it is hilarious to watch. The video gets funnier as it proceeds because in the end the prank backfires on the prankster himself.

Check out the video here:

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is being shot at Cape Town this year and Rohit Shetty has returned as the stunt-master. Among those who are a part of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani, and Rajiv Adatia.