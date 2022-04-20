Watch: Maniesh Paul jams with 'Chand Baaliyan' fame Aditya A

Bringing to the audience yet another interesting guest, Maniesh Paul welcomes the face behind the viral song 'Chand Baaliyan' for the first time as he shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode featuring the singer and composer Aditya A.

Creating a platform to present untold stories of people from different walks of life, host and actor Maniesh Paul has launched 'The Maniesh Paul Podcast' on his YouTube channel.

Offering an insight into the upcoming episode, Maniesh shared a short teaser video of the musical experience jamming with Aditya A to his viral song 'Chand Baaliyan' saying, "What a delightful experience it has been to jam with the guy who got the entire Instagram humming to his tunes! Presenting for the very first time, Aditya A @aditya.sirsa who gave us all Chand Baliya Coming soon only on #themanieshpaulpodcast".

Turning into a rage across Instagram, Aditya A's 'Chand Baaliyan' has been spreading like a fire on reels.

Earlier, Maniesh has hosted Anu Malik, Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Elli Avram, Prajakta Koli amongst others, bringing their untold journeys to screen.

Maniesh is currently looking forward to his upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongwith Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:23 PM IST