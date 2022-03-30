Watch: Karan Kundrra BLASTS paps for camping outside Tejasswi Prakash's house, says 'Meri girlfriend hai vo'

A day after actress Tejasswi Prakash was hounded outside her own residence by the paparazzi, boyfriend Karan Kundrra has come out in her support.

He was recently spotted by the paparazzi near the airport, and as soon as he saw them, he reprimanded them for their behaviour towards Tejasswi. In a video that has been shared on Instagram, Karan can be seen visibly upset with the shutterbugs as he scolds them for mobbing the actress.

He can be heard saying that Tejasswi is a girl and it is not safe for her that people are camping outside her house and are following her right till the door. "Maine band kara diya, gaadi ke sheeshe bhi kaale kara diye. Ye sab pasand nahi hai yaar, ladki hai vo," he said.

He added, "We respect you but that doesn't mean you will enter her house. I did not like it. She is my girlfriend and I won't tolerate it."

Fans too had earlier rallied by Tejasswi's side, asking the photographers to 'give her space'. Later, Tejasswi had requested the paparazzi as well to not follow her outside her residence.

Karan and Tejasswi met inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, and the former was the first one to admit that he has a crush on the actress. During their journey from the first day of the show to the grand finale, the couple went on from becoming just co-contestants to friends to lovers.

On the work front, Tejasswi and Karan were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

The actress is also playing the lead in the sixth installment of Ekta Kapoor's superhit 'Naagin' franchise.

