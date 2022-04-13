Watch: Furious Pratik Sehajpal tries to walk out of event after co-star Kashika Kapoor reveals 'controversies' between them

Pratik Sehajpal has been riding high on the success of his projects post 'Bigg Boss 15', but controversies don't seem to spare him even after the reality show ended.

Recently, at an event related to his latest music video 'Tu Laut Aa', Pratik was seen rather upset with his co-star Kashika Kapoor for addressing certain 'controversies'.

In a video that is going viral on the internet, mediapersons can be seen asking the team of 'Tu Laut Aa' about the controversies surrounding the leads Pratik and Kashika.

While Kashika tries to brush the questions off by calling it all a publicity stunt, Pratik can be seen getting upset over the whole thing and saying that he doesn't want to talk about it.

While Kashika kept saying that she was only clarifying the rumours, Pratik was adamant on not addressing them at all, and it resulted into an argument between the actors in front of media persons.

Pratik can then be seen trying to walk out of the event and asking the reporters to interview him separately. He was only stopped after the makers intervened and requested him to not leave the event midway.

It all started when Pratik put out a cryptic tweet recently accusing people of 'overshadowing' him. Sharing the screenshot of the tweet, Kashika then claimed on her Instagram stories that Pratik made the makers cut her scenes in the song.

Bhawna Arya

She even said that he paid people to get her scenes cut from ‘Tu Laut Aa’.

Meanwhile, 'Tu Laut Aa', featuring Kashika and Pratik was released on April 12. In the song, the 'Bigg Boss 15' fame plays a drunk person. Talking about it, he said, "I had to play drunk guy in the video and when audience likes our performances and feel we act natural, we feel happy that they are satisfied because everyone worked so hard for this."

'Tu Laut Aa' is a sad romantic song which shows Pratik and Kashika deal with heartbreaks and the problems in their relationship.

It has been sung by Yasser Desai and Prakriti Kakar.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:49 AM IST