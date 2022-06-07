Watch ‘Dil Todiye’ song: Asim Riaz is caught in a game of love, heartbreak and betrayal

After a number of hit songs recently, BCC Music factory dropped their highly anticipated music video titled ‘Dil Todiye’, today. It features ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Asim Riaz and Asma Siddiquee.

The poignant yet soulful song is sung by none other than singer Ankit Tiwari and produced by Amit Majithia.

As the name suggests, ‘Dil Todiye’ is a melancholic track that depicts a story of twisted emotions of a man turned into emotional outbursts after facing infidelity in his relationship. The storyline will give you everything about vulnerability, betrayal, and heartbreak.

Gagan Wadali has composed the song and penned the lyrics.

The video was shot beautifully in Delhi to create a parallel storyline to add an intense emotion and to express delicate shadings in the song, while the chemistry between the actors complements the music.

On being asked, Asim Riaz shared, “The song has a vulnerability in its lyrics and that’s what moved me when I first heard the song. It perfectly captures the pain and angst the protagonist goes through, portraying a war between hearts and I am glad I got to bring the same intense flavor to the song. I am looking forward to seeing the reaction from the audience for our chemistry as well as for the song.”

Talking about the song, singer Ankit Tiwari said, “'Dil Todiye' is exceptionally close to my heart and I tried to bring a sense of distinctiveness with all my heart and soul into this one. I can't wait to see if the audience will pour love into the song as much as we did while making it."